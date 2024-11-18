BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

