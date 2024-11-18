Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCFF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Calbee Company Profile
