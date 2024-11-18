Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCFF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

