Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$198.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$265.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.80.
In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
