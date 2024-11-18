CAP Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAP Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $525.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

