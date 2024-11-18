CAP Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CAP Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

