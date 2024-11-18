CAP Partners LLC Sells 587 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CAP Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $179.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $135.17 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

