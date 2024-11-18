Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 399 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Post-Election Rally Stalls, But These 3 Stocks Can Keep Going
- Stock Average Calculator
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Time to Buy These Up-and-Coming Software Firms?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.