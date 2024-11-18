Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.06 and a one year high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

