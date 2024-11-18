Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.85 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

