Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $91,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $185.14 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

