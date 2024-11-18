Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.