Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $129.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.71 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.