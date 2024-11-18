Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average is $318.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

