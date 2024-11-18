Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.28. The company has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.19 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

