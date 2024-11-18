Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $152,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

