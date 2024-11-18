CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IGR opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

