Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 1122309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Celsius Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Celsius by 169.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,024,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

