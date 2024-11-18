CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFS remained flat at $11.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

