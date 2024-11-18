Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys 4,165 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 238,994 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 206,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

