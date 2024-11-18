Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 3,739 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioNTech by 457.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 178,981 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in BioNTech by 334.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 173,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.