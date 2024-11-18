Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Raises Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Read Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.