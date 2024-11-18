Chimerix’s (CMRX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CMRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
