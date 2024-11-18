Chimerix’s (CMRX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,981. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

