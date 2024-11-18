China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,125,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 29,423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,888.0 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,430. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
China Tower Company Profile
