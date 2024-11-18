China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,125,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 29,423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,888.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,430. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

