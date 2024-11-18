CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 387,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

