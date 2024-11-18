CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.76 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

