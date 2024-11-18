CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.13 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 147.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.