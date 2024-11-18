Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $151.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

