Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.
Cineplex Stock Performance
CPXGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.
Cineplex Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.