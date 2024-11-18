Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

CPXGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.