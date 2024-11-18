CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Acquires $11,340.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $11,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,118.92. This trade represents a 8.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CION Investment Price Performance
CION stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 123,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,325. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.
CION Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CION shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.