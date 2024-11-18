Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPHRF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
