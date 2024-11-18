Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPHRF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

