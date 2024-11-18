Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,897,483.94. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

