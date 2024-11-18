Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $606.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.01 and its 200-day moving average is $554.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

