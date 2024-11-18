Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 338,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

