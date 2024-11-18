Claro Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

DCI stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. This represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

