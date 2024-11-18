Claro Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $283.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

