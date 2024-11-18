Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 3,073 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Boeing by 180.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $140.19 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

