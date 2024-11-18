Claro Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 160.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.9% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $503.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.79 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.