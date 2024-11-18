Coastline Trust Co Has $35,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AON by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

AON stock opened at $379.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average of $324.47. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

