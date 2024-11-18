Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $470.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.03. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $314.06 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.20.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,270 shares of company stock worth $5,534,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

