CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 564,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.4 %

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.44. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 2,535.70%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

