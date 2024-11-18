Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 133 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,315,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.45 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

