Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 1,348,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,768. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $189.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

