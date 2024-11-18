Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CNFRZ traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Conifer has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.05.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

