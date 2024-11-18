Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.79. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $40,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,633.24. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $178,118. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

