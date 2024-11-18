Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 20,588 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,588 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IBEX by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.35 on Monday. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%.

In other IBEX news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,720. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group International L. Resource sold 54,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,090,885.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,293,915 shares in the company, valued at $105,931,239.15. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,965. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

About IBEX

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.