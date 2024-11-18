Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,091,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,822,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 7,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,125. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.