Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,091,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,822,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CJREF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 7,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,125. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
