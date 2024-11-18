Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY remained flat at $2.17 during trading hours on Monday. 100,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,884. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

