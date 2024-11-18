Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue $1.40 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3967 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of GLDI opened at $150.21 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of 192.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
