Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $271.30 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $271.30 million and $86.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000409 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 397,084,779 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

