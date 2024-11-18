Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 80845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Croda International Price Performance

About Croda International

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Further Reading

